Chris Eubank Jr told by Eddie Hearn: 'I could make Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith fight today'

'Nobody has seen him since,' Eddie Hearn said about Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr can receive future fights against Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith if he still wants to achieve his world title ambitions, says Eddie Hearn.

Eubank Jr has not fought since a career-best win over James DeGale earlier this year.

"I don't know what he's doing," said Hearn. "Is he retired?

"He had the best win of his career in February and nobody has seen him since. I don't know why.

"Sometimes offers are made but cannot be delivered upon. He probably earns a lot of money and hasn't had an offer.

"I could make the Saunders or Smith fight today."

Eubank Jr outpointed DeGale in a grudge match in February

Eubank Jr's unbeaten start to his career was ended by Saunders, who now holds the WBO super-middleweight title, in 2014.

And Eubank Jr was eliminated in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series last year by George Groves, who then lost his WBA belt to Smith in the final.

Asked if he would approach Eubank Jr with an enquiry, Hearn said: "Yes, 100 percent. Billy Joe and Callum are both up for that fight.

"I believe Eubank Jr wants to win world titles so why not? Eubank Jr is a big name and a good fighter."

Eubank Jr and his father, the former world champion

Eubank Jr told Sky Sports earlier this week: "The win over DeGale felt satisfying for several reasons as it proved what I've known all along. There was many who had some doubts over me regarding my position in this sport, but I've always believed in myself and that's the way it's always been.

"I see myself as the best fighter in the world and that's because I have to. There can't be any other way.

"I can't go into a fight with the other names that are around my weight, who want the same as me, and not believe that I'm better than them."

