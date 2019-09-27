Daniel Dubois wins Commonwealth heavyweight title with first-round stoppage against Ebenezer Tetteh

Daniel Dubois won the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois won the Commonwealth heavyweight title with a first-round stoppage victory against Ebenezer Tetteh at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The 22-year-old, who won the British title in his last fight in July, delivered another dominant display to extend his perfect record in the professional ranks to 13-0.

Dubois had stopped 11 of his 12 previous opponents ahead of Friday's fight and dismissed his 31-year-old Ghanaian opponent who was fighting outside of his home country for the first time.

The Londoner landed a powerful body shot before dropping Tetteh midway through the first round with right hook.

Dubois (right) has only gone the distance once

After Tetteh rose back to his feet Dubois followed up with a left-right combination, before the referee promptly called a halt to the fight.

Earlier, Nicola Adams retained her WBO flyweight title after a controversial split decision draw with Mexico's Maria Salinas.

Former world amateur champion and Olympic gold medallist Adams had not fought for 11 months and produced a lacklustre performance on her return to the ring.

Nicola Adams and Maria Salinas both celebrate a split decision draw

Salinas felt she had won the fight, but only one judge gave it to her by the score of 96-94 as another judge scored it 97-93 to Adams, with a third seeing it as a 95-95 draw.

Adams made a confident start during a one-sided beginning across the opening three rounds, but Salinas responded and caught the British boxer with accurate punches in the second half of the fight.

The announcement of the judges' scores was met with boos by sections of the crowd in London, on a night where female boxers fought at the historic venue for the first time.

Adams, who admitted to ring rust, said she is open to a rematch with Salinas.