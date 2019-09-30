Smith vs Ryder: Live stream of Callum Smith-John Ryder press conference

Click on the video to watch the Callum Smith-John Ryder press conference Click on the video to watch the Callum Smith-John Ryder press conference

Callum Smith goes head to head with John Ryder at the first press conference for their WBA title fight - and you can watch on a live stream.

The Merseysider, widely recognised as the world's No 1 super-middleweight, will be hoping for a triumphant return as he makes the second defence of his WBA 'super' title against mandatory challenger Ryder in Liverpool.

You can watch the Smith-Ryder press conference on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Smith has held the WBA belt since winning the World Boxing Super Series final

Ryder has produced the most successful spell of his career as he reeled off four straight stoppage wins to earn his shot at Smith.

"It's always been a dream of mine to bring world championship boxing to the city and hopefully this is the first of a big run of fights here," said the unbeaten WBA champion.

"My last three fights have been on the road in Germany, Saudi Arabia and New York and whilst they have been incredible experiences, there is nothing quite like a big fight night in Liverpool. It's also pleasing that I get to be involved in a domestic fight against a tough opponent in John Ryder.

John Ryder has earned a mandatory title fight against Smith

"He has fought his way to mandatory challenger and is on a big run of knockout wins that make him full of confidence."

