Deontay Wilder believes it is his destiny to be undisputed champion

Deontay Wilder believes he is most deserving of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Wilder is due to make the 10th defence of his WBC crown when he returns to the ring in a rematch with Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on November 23.

The American knockout specialist, who dropped and stopped Ortiz in 10 rounds after surviving a dramatic fightback by the Cuban in their thrilling clash last year, also has plans to face Tyson Fury in a second fight in February.

Tyson Fury may not recover from two cuts sustained during his win over Otto Wallin in September for his proposed fight with Wilder

However, with doubts over the Fury rematch, Wilder has set his sights on holding all four belts, which will require him to retain his title against Ortiz and defeat the winner of Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua suffered his first defeat in a huge upset when he was floored four times and stopped in seven rounds by Ruiz in June, but the Briton has a chance to regain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles when they meet again on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"There will be one champion, one face, one name. He goes by the name of Deontay Wilder," the undefeated 33-year-old told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview.

"If all goes well. It ain't just up to me. But I speak with confidence. I know all things will come to plan. It's up to other people to get their jobs done but I believe that, when they do, the world is going to see one of the biggest fights of their lives.

"What other man deserved it than I? I am a leader, a king, a ruler. I have power in my tongue. Things come to pass when I speak."