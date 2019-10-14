Alen Babic wants to blast his way up heavyweight rankings with more crushing KOs in Britain

Alen Babic has made an explosive start to his professional career

Alen Babic tells Sky Sports about leaving behind his job as a doorman to "smash" heavyweight rivals and has vowed to produce more crushing knockouts in Britain.

The Croatian introduced himself to British fans with a 45-second victory at The O2 in the summer and 'The Savage' hopes to target his third successive stoppage victory in the next few weeks.

Babic flew over for sparring sessions with Dillian Whyte earlier this year, earning the respect of Britain's title contender, who has agreed to guide the career of the 28-year-old.

I just want to smash! 🤣 'The Savage', Alen Babic, is already on the hunt for another fight after making light work of his 2nd pro fight 🐅 pic.twitter.com/agsgXaCEdR — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 20, 2019

Should we expect more KOs in the future?

I'm going for the first-round knockout every fight. Just knockouts from the first minute. I just want to smash. I want to go in and perform for the audience and be a fan-friendly fighter.

How quickly do you want to be moved?

They give me the choice, I just want the toughest. I want to move up very quickly. Alen Babic

Yes, I really want to fight like Roberto Duran, old school guys. I want to fight every week, if it's possible.

I want to get the toughest opponent they can give me. They give me the choice, I just want the toughest. I want to move up very quickly.

Could you fight fellow Croatian Filip Hrgovic in the future?

We trained together, we were from the same team. I was his main sparring partner. I worked nights at the bar, I was a bouncer, and sparred Hrgovic after those nights. I'm not afraid of him, but I'm not going to call any names.

0:43 Fellow Croatian Filip Hrgovic also possesses plenty of power Fellow Croatian Filip Hrgovic also possesses plenty of power

What were the sparring sessions like with Dillian Whyte?

It was brilliant sparring. The best sparring I've had. We did 30 rounds.

I'm going to rate him the highest of my sparring partners, because before they sent me home and Dillian said he wants more and more. I was his toughest sparring partner.

Babic sparred numerous rounds with Whyte earlier this year

How do you compare with Britain's heavyweights?

I think they are very good, but I also bring something old school. I want to be different. I don't want to wait six or eight rounds to do something, I want to do it from the first second.

I love British fans. They like old school boxing and I'm like that. I'm never going to fight for points, I didn't like the amateurs. I just want to fight like the old school guys.