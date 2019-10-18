Prograis vs Taylor: All the ways to watch Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor and Derek Chisora vs David Price
Watch Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor and Derek Chisora against David Price at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Last Updated: 18/10/19 3:05pm
Regis Prograis faces Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final and Derek Chisora battles David Price on a bumper O2 bill - and there are even more ways to watch!
Prograis puts his WBA 'super' belt at stake against Scotland's IBF champion Taylor in the climax of the super-lightweight tournament, while Chisora collides with Price in a domestic clash on a bumper evening of action on October 26.
Ricky Burns takes on Lee Selby in a must-win fight between two former world champions, with Lawrence Okolie challenging Yves Ngabu for the European cruiserweight title, and Conor Benn and Shannon Courtenay also appear on a packed undercard.
Watch WBSS & Chisora-Price online
You don't need to be a Sky subscriber to book Prograis-Taylor and Chisora-Price at The O2.
If you are a Sky Sports subscriber or not, if you want to book the fight or record it, or want to catch it out and about, here are all the ways to make sure you don't miss a second of the Sky Sports Box Office event.
Ways to watch
Sky remote
Press box office, select sports and events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.
You can only record the event by using this method.
Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Prograis vs Taylor advertisement on screen.
Sky Q
Select 'Sport' on your menu and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options. For UHD customers, the live event only will be available in UHD.
Online
To book it to watch on TV, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/ - there is no surcharge for online bookings.
Streaming
Watch Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website. If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.
First, visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com to sign up and pay. Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday October 26, live from the O2.
On fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android) and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box. The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.
NOW TV
Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive.
Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV device from the App Store.
Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.
Pub Finder
Speak to your local Sky Sports venue to find out about watching the event there. Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.
Cable customers
Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Sports Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.
