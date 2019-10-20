Lewis Ritson vs Josh Taylor title fight would be massive, says Johnny Nelson

Lewis Ritson could now target a world title fight, says Johnny Nelson

Lewis Ritson defied his doubters in a points victory over Robbie Davies Jr and a world title fight with Scotland's Josh Taylor would be massive, says Johnny Nelson.

The Newcastle man completed a thrilling points victory over Robbie Davies Jr in a WBA super-lightweight title eliminator in front of his hometown fans.

Sky Sports expert Nelson admits he was surprised by Ritson's career-best display after he moved up a division following a decision defeat by European champion Francesco Patera, just over 12 months ago.

Ritson defeated Davies Jr on points at Newcastle Arena

"I never expected Ritson to come out with such a performance, with such strength, determination at the weight he stepped up," said Nelson.

"He bullied his way through at certain times of the fight and boxed as well."

Fellow pundit Spencer Oliver believes Ritson's resurgence is complete and he can now target the top names in his weight class.

"He'll takes loads of confidence from this, he needed that," said Oliver. "He said it himself there - it was redemption. It was just about growing into the new weight.

"He didn't have a couple of good performances, people thought he had lost his power up at the new weight, but he showed there that actually he's more effective. He's making the weight easier and you need time to adjust into a weight.

"He showed there tonight that he belongs at world level at super-lightweight."

Taylor, the IBF title holder, takes on WBA 'super' champion Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final next weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Nelson hopes the 'Tartan Tornado' emerges victorious to set up a possible fight with Ritson.

Regis Prograis faces Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final

"Of course Taylor," said Nelson, when asked about world champion opponents for Ritson.

"For us here on home turf, that's a massive fight. That's the fight you'd like to see.

"Styles-wise, I think these boys can produce both. They can fight, they can box, they can entertain and I think it will be a great clash of styles with him and Taylor."