Prograis vs Taylor: Josh Taylor could be too sharp for Regis Prograis, says Ohara Davies

Josh Taylor faces Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final

Josh Taylor's sharpness of mind and movement could give him the edge over Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final, says the Scot's former opponent Ohara Davies.

Book Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price now!

Watch Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price online

IBF champion Taylor faces Prograis, the WBA 'super' title holder, in a unification clash to end the super-lightweight tournament at The O2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Davies has already shared the ring with Taylor, enduring a stoppage loss at the end of a bad-tempered build-up, and reveals why his fellow Brit could defuse the heavy-handed American at the weekend.

What are Taylor's strengths?

I think he's a smart fighter. He's quite deceptive. He's fast, sharp, and smart. He's got good footwork. Ohara Davies on Josh Taylor

Does the 'Tartan Tornado' have any obvious weakness?

What he doesn't do so well. I don't think he hits as hard as what Prograis can hit. Nowhere near as hard. But the sharpness and the timing, and the speed and the skill, I feel like that makes up for it.

How does he defeat Prograis?

Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor put their world titles at stake

I think he's got a great coach on his side and I think he's smart, sharp and fast, and he can go the full 12 rounds at that pace.

I'm not sure whether Prograis can go the full 12 rounds at that pace that he fights at. The fights that I've seen, I've seen him take out guys quite early, so can he last into round 10, round 11, round 12? Can he keep up that same pace? That's a question that I'm not sure yet.

He can do this and I'll be watching, champ #Boxing pic.twitter.com/gz3wVT7fWE — Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) October 15, 2019

Taylor has done it time after time. As much as I don't really want him to win, I've got to be honest, and I feel like he is going to win it.

Do you think Prograis will start fast?

I think Prograis is probably going to wait until mid-fight and then try and jump on him. But I think Taylor is going to be too smart, too sharp. I don't see him getting hit with any big shots, because he knows if he gets hit with one shot, he could be out cold.

Prograis has been preparing for the Taylor fight in London

He's going to be on the back foot, jabbing his way around the ring, and then pick up the pace as the rounds go on. But I don't see this fight ending in a KO. I see Taylor winning on points.

What would you have done differently against Taylor?

I would focus more. At the time when I fought him, I felt like I'd been destined to win every fight, whether I had trained hard or not.

Davies believes he learned from seventh round stoppage to Taylor in 2017

After I fought Derry Mathews, I was literally on cloud nine, I experienced a bit of fame. I was out partying, going to clubs, going to bars. In a different restaurant every night. I wasn't resting when I should rest.

I literally didn't have a game-plan for that fight and I didn't watch any of his fights. I just thought 'you know what, I'm just going into the gym, work hard, and go in there and bang him out like I've done everybody else.' If I could turn that back, I would focus on the fight.

Have do you look back on that fight?

I feel like I've learned a lot. I've learned that I'm not invincible. That was the first fight that I've lost as an amateur and a pro. I had never lost, so I felt like I was unable to lose.

I feel like me getting beaten was a massive wake up call to let me know that I've got to continue working hard.

Davies returns in The Golden Contract super-lightweight competition on November 22, live on Sky Sports

I'm not invincible. I can beat anyone, but I've got to work for it. It took a while, it took another two years after that fight before I went back to my old coach. Just being back under Tony Cesay now, I feel like it was just waiting to happen. Now the whole world is going to see what I can do for real.

Watch the WBSS final and Chisora vs Price on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 7pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.