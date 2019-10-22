Prograis vs Taylor: David Price has the tools to defeat Derek Chisora, says David Allen

Dave Allen has traded punches with David Price again in sparring

David Price has "all the tools" to inflict a punishing loss on Derek Chisora, but lack of preparation could lead to the Liverpudlian's downfall, says David Allen.

Book Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price now!

Watch Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price online

The Doncaster heavyweight suffered a 10th-round stoppage defeat to Price in the summer and has since offered his services as a sparring partner ahead of his former opponent's fight with Chisora on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Price stepped in as a replacement for Joseph Parker, who withdrew at the start of the month, and Allen says the 36-year-old has total faith that he can win the big domestic clash, despite his shortened training camp.

Back at it today with the big man helping him prepare for his huge fight with chisora next Saturday 👊🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/REGvOMBdX9 — Papi De La Mercenary (@davidthewhiter1) October 14, 2019

Allen told Sky Sports: "He knows it's a very big ask. He knows it's short notice, but he genuinely does believe it's a fight he can win, and he will win. I'm intrigued about how it plays out.

"I don't think he punches hard enough to take him out with one shot. Chisora is an unbelievably tough man, however, he has all the tools to make Derek Chisora look very silly and beat him up, and stop him in the same fashion that he did to me."

0:45 Chisora collides with Price fight in an all British heavyweight clash Chisora collides with Price fight in an all British heavyweight clash

But Chisora comes into the fight following an explosive knockout of Artur Szpilka, with plenty of weeks to prime his stamina, and Allen fears that Price could be overwhelmed this weekend.

"I think Chisora stops David," he said. "Ideally David could have done with a little more time. I think Chisora stylistically is all wrong for him.

"I believe the best David Price beats the best Derek Chisora. We've seen the best David Price once in 31 professional fights, unluckily against myself. If I was betting my life on it, I would go Chisora, but David is a live underdog."

Parker has resumed his training for a potential fight later this year and Allen hopes either Chisora or Price will receive a clash with the former WBO champion.

I would love to see David Price turn his career around. It would be the greatest turnaround ever in the history of boxing. David Allen

"Chisora-Parker was meant to be on this show, I think the winner should fight Parker," he said.

"The loser really is running out of time, with their age and the losses already on their record, but the winner should fight Parker.

"If they win this and beat Parker, they get a world title shot. I would love to see David Price turn his career around. It would be the greatest turnaround ever in the history of boxing."

Watch the WBSS final and Chisora vs Price on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.