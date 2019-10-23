Prograis vs Taylor: Josh Taylor could be recognised as Britain's best boxer, says Carl Froch

Josh Taylor has emerged as one of Britain's top fighters

Josh Taylor could receive recognition as Britain's current best boxer if he unifies two world titles this weekend, says Sky Sports expert Carl Froch.

Scotland's IBF champion takes on Regis Prograis, who holds the WBA 'super' belt, in this Saturday's super-lightweight final of the World Boxing Super Series at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Taylor targets the biggest victory in his unbeaten 15-fight career.

Froch was involved in a unification clash at the same venue in 2013, defeating Dane Mikkel Kessler in a thrilling rematch, and believes Taylor can fuel debate about the leading fighter on these shores if he defeats Prograis.

Taylor attempts to rip the WBA 'super' belt from Regis Prograis

"If he's the only British fighter with two world titles, then he's going to be recognised as one of the best world champions that we've got. The only one with two titles," said Froch.

"It would be a massive win and would also give him worldwide recognition. If he can add that WBA 'super' title to his IBF belt, then he's certainly going to be one of Britain's best.

"I was quite friendly with him on the England squad, me and him had some good chats. I trained with him for the last couple of years of his amateur career, a nice, likeable kid. He's down to earth, there's no airs or graces about him.

"He just likes to fight, he loves the fight game. I do see a lot of similarities with him and myself."

Taylor should bring a large number of Scottish fans to London

Taylor is joined on the bill by fellow Scot Ricky Burns and should have plenty of partisan support in the Arena, with Froch suggesting that a red-hot atmosphere could lift the 'Tartan Tornado' in a hard-fought encounter.

"As Ricky Burns comes to the end of his career, Josh Taylor is just getting going at world level," said Froch.

"It's a fantastic venue, it's a perfect size. The noise is electric and as a fighter, when you're letting shots go, you've got the crowd behind you, which Josh Taylor will have, it brings you on to that next level.

"This could be the difference between him winning and losing."

