Prograis vs Taylor: Conor Benn called out by Joe Laws for domestic showdown

Joe Laws has called for a domestic showdown with Conor Benn and believes public demand could force his British welterweight rival to accept the fight.

The unbeaten Newcastle fighter stretched his unbeaten record to eight victories last weekend and will be watching with interest when Benn returns to action against Steve Jamoye on this Saturday's Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Benn defends his WBA 'continental' belt against Jamoye, who stepped in as a replacement opponent this week, and Laws, nicknamed 'Benwell Bomber', insists he would also seize the chance to fight the Londoner next summer.

"I'll be watching," Laws told Sky Sports. "I won't be ringside, but I'll be watching in my sitting room with a nice pizza. I see his opponent pulled out a few days ago. Those are the kind of opportunities in the future where if it happens again, give bomber a ring. I will take that shot.

"Conor Benn has got business to do on Saturday, hope he does it, and next year in the summer of 2020, let's get it on. I'm on six rounds now. Do a few sixes, do a few eights, and I will fight him in a heartbeat for his WBA title.

"I don't think he wants the fight, but I'm just going to keep making noise, keep winning and it's going to come to a point where one of these big names have got to fight me. I've got the best support in the world and they will travel, so next year I just want to keep entertaining, and just keep winning."

Benn has displayed his power with 10 knockouts in 15 victories on his perfect professional record, but Laws insists he would emerge victorious if they shared a brutal battle.

He said: "I've visualised it and I think I would wake up the day after very sore, possibly with a nice broken nose, a few black eyes, but I see me knocking Conor Benn out, or stopping him under six rounds."

