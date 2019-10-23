Prograis vs Taylor: Derek Chisora confirms new trainer for O2 fight

Derek Chisora has linked up with trainer Steve Broughton for the David Price fight

Derek Chisora has confirmed Steve Broughton as his new trainer ahead of this weekend's big domestic clash with David Price.

The British rivals share the ring on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Broughton will be issuing instructions in Chisora's corner at The O2.

David Coldwell prepared Chisora for an explosive second-round knockout of Artur Szpilka in July, but they parted company amicably after the Rotherham-based trainer was unable to oversee the camp in London.

Broughton has previously worked with current IBF champion Taylor and former world title holders Carl Frampton and Haye, while acting as a second to both Shane McGuigan and veteran Cuban Ismael Salas.

"Derek has put the work in and he is ready, but he cannot afford to look past this fight," said Broughton. "Price has all the tools to make this a very difficult night, so Derek needs to be on top of his game come fight night."

The surprises will continue and on Saturday night David Price won't know what's about to be unleashed on him. Derek Chisora

Chisora, who has also maintained his working relationship with strength and conditioning coach Ruben Tabares, said: "You know me, I like to surprise people.

"I've been working with Steve for a while now but it was on a need to know basis. The surprises will continue and on Saturday night David Price won't know what's about to be unleashed on him."

