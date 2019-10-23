Chris Eubank Jr faces Matt Korobov when he returns in December

Chris Eubank Jr will return in his first fight since James DeGale win

Chris Eubank Jr will make his American debut in the pro ranks when he returns to the ring against Matt Korobov at the Barclays Center in New York on December 7.

Eubank Jr will drop down to the 160lbs division to take on former world title challenger Korobov for the interim WBA middleweight title on a bill which features Jermall Charlo defending his WBC middleweight title against Denis Hogan.

Eubank Jr outpointed DeGale in a grudge match

The Brighton boxer (28-2, KOs 21) produced a career-best performance against James DeGale in his last fight in February.

"I'm ready to take the United States and the middleweight division by storm," said Eubank Jr.

"I'm excited to come down to 160 pounds where I naturally belong, and I don't see anybody being able to touch me at this weight class."

Matt Korobov lost a points decision against Jermall Charlo last year

Russian-born Korobov (28-2-1, KOs 14) gave Charlo a stern test when he stepped in as a late replacement last December and previously challenged for the WBO world title when he was stopped in six rounds by Andy Lee in 2014.

"I am more motivated for this fight than any other so far in my career," said Korobov.

"Against Jermall Charlo, I didn't get the decision. In my mind, I won that fight at Barclays Center. This time around, I will leave no doubt against Eubank. This opportunity gives me a chance to right a wrong."

Promoter Tom Brown said: "Chris Eubank Jr is already a star in the UK and is poised to make a big splash in his US debut, while Matt Korobov is eager to build on his impressive performance in a loss to Jermall Charlo last year.

"Expect fireworks as Eubank and Korobov look to steal the show and walk away the title on December 7."

