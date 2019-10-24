Prograis vs Taylor: Derek Chisora and David Price could tempt Oleksandr Usyk back to UK

Derek Chisora and David Price are battling for "the opportunity to fight anybody in the division", according to promoter Eddie Hearn, and new heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk is lurking.

Chisora and Price's high-stakes meeting is alongside the World Boxing Super Series final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk won his heavyweight debut earlier this month and immediately told Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua that he is "ready" to challenge the winner for the world titles, but that has not stopped Chisora calling him out.

Hearn said: "It depends what Usyk wants to do, in terms of fighting for the title. My instruction is that he wants to go straight into a world heavyweight title fight.

"If he wants, the winner of Chisora vs Price would be huge in the UK.

"UK fans love Usyk and would love to see him come back as a heavyweight.

"I would certainly be open to the winner of Chisora vs Price fighting Usyk, if they were my instructions [from Usyk].

"The winner of Chisora vs Price goes into a monster fight whether it's in Liverpool or London. Winning on Saturday night gives them the opportunity to fight anybody in the division."

Chisora previously had a dig at the unorthodox training methods of Usyk and his countryman Vasiliy Lomachenko.

"Him and his team need to stop juggling balls, it's not a circus," Chisora said.

"Come and do what you need to do. Forget the juggling balls and dancing. Nobody wants to see a dancing show. Come Dancing With The Stars? This is a boxing match.

"I want to have that fight. I would take it 100 per cent. No shadiness, nothing - I'll take that."

Price said at Wednesday's public workouts: "If I win this fight I'll be calling for the big names without a doubt and expect the fights to happen. There is a cliché - one fight at a time.

"I've got a monumental task in front of me on Saturday night but if I come through this the world could be my oyster."

