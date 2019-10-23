Prograis v Taylor: Lawrence Okolie promises a performance trainer Shane McGuigan deserves

Lawrence Okolie during Wednesday's open workout with trainer Shane McGuigan

Lawrence Okolie has vowed to turn on the style for trainer Shane McGuigan when he faces Yves Ngabu on Saturday night at The O2.

Okolie challenges undefeated Belgian Ngabu for the EBU European cruiserweight title on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The undefeated Hackney fighter teamed up with McGuigan ahead of his seven-round stoppage win over Mariano Guidino in the summer.

"Shane came into my life at a time where I didn't know what up was up and down was down," Okolie told Sky Sports.

"It was really, really tough. He came through and he saved me and I want to give him the performance that he deserves.

"When I win this fight no one is going to be talking about Lawrence Okolie they're going to talk about what Shane McGuigan did for Lawrence Okolie."

Yves Ngabu will be making the third defence of the EBU strap

Victory over Ngabu will see Okolie add the European title to his British and Commonwealth belts, but the 26-year-old is not getting too carried away.

"It will be good to win," added WBA ranked No.2 Okolie. "But I think it's just another step on my journey.

"The European title, I'll be happy to have it, but it's literally not a world title so I'm not overly excited, I'm just ready to go in there and do my job."

"I don't anticipate a slip-up. Ngabu looks like he has trained hard, he looks pumped and ready, really focused but ultimately we're going to go in there on Saturday and I'm going to win."

A SURPRISE IS COMING!😱@Lawrence_tko says he has no problem boxing smaller fighters and they all underestimate his power 🥊⚡ pic.twitter.com/3650EMlsC7 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 23, 2019

Ngabu, who is trained by Dominic Ingle in Sheffield, will be giving away around five inches in height but Okolie does not believe fighting a smaller man will cause him any problems.

"I've been sparring smaller opponents that are heavier than Ngabu. I've been doing it all my career, I've always been the taller fighter, so there will be a lot of vicious shots coming in.

"I feel that shorter fighters always seem to believe that they are somehow stronger or better punchers than me but he'll be in for a surprise when I start landing."

