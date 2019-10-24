Vasiliy Lomachenko named 'Franchise' champion by WBC with Devin Haney receiving WBC title

Vasiliy Lomachenko had claimed the vacant WBC belt with a win over Luke Campbell

Vasiliy Lomachenko has received the status of WBC 'Franchise' champion, with the governing body naming Devin Haney as the WBC title holder.

Book Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price now!

Watch Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price online

The Ukrainian star defeated Luke Campbell to add the vacant WBC belt to his WBA 'super' and WBO lightweight titles at The O2 in August, but last month Devin Haney became the WBC interim champion by stopping Zaur Abdullaev in New York.

The unbeaten American has now been elevated to full champion after a ruling at the WBC's annual convention this week.

👑👊@Realdevinhaney has been elevated to WBC World Lightweight champion! pic.twitter.com/p4aMhm3sDQ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 24, 2019

A statement read: "Vasiliy Lomachenko has become the World Boxing's Franchise Champion.

"The announcement was made at the WBC's 57th annual Convention, at the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancun."

Devin Haney will appear on the same bill as KSI's rematch with Logan Paul in Los Angeles on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Watch the WBSS final and Chisora vs Price on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 7pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.