Prograis vs Taylor: Joseph Parker vows to 'shut up' Derek Chisora if grudge fight is rescheduled

Joseph Parker hopes to receive news on a rescheduled fight with Derek Chisora

Joseph Parker is "gutted" not to be facing Derek Chisora this weekend and hopes David Price does not deny him the chance to "shut up" his heavyweight rival.

The New Zealander was forced to withdraw from a clash with Chisora earlier this month due to a suspected spider bite, with Price stepping in as a replacement, and Parker will be a frustrated spectator of Saturday's fight on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Derek Chisora faces David Price at The O2 on Saturday night

Parker remains hopeful that a grudge fight with Chisora can be rescheduled, but acknowledges that Price's punch power could dramatically change his future plans.

"You never know what happens, but I'm hoping we can get a fight. If not, then I think we're looking at early next year," Parker told Sky Sports.

David Price, I know he's a great fighter with a lot of power, but I hope he doesn't ruin my chance of getting in there and fighting Chisora. I still want that fight. Joseph Parker

"If he (Chisora) gets an early knockout and he looks sensational, and if Matchroom want to put on another big fight in Saudi, or another fight on another day then I think it can happen, but at the moment the cards are quite full, so we'll see how it plays out.

"I'm really interested in this fight. I wish I was the one in London fighting. I reckon if I was in London, I could have put on a great show against Chisora.

"David Price, I know he's a great fighter with a lot of power, but I hope he doesn't ruin my chance of getting in there and fighting Chisora. I still want that fight."

Chisora had suggested he knew the Kiwi was not going to fight him, a claim that was dismissed by Parker, who still wants to inflict a humbling defeat on the Londoner.

Chisora had suggested he knew the Kiwi was not going to fight him, a claim that was dismissed by Parker.

"I want to fight him and shut him up," said Parker. "I know he's got a big mouth on him. You get fighters like him who speak their mind and say whatever they want to say, but he's got a big mouth and I want to shut him up.

"I saw his comments saying we met up in LA, but firstly we met up in Vegas, so he got the location wrong. I was the one who was calling for him for a long time to make the fight happen.

"Unfortunately I can't control the illness and this was the first time I've actually had some problem in camp and I kept telling myself everything will be alright.

"We had the doctors looking at it, saying sorry we can't fight and then got a clearance two or three weeks later. I'm gutted, I want to be there to fight him. I wanted that fight. I know that with his come-forward style, the punches that he throws, he'll bring out the best in me."

A recent photo emerged of Parker, Tyson Fury and Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas and the former WBO champion has given his backing after the Brit agreed to appear in WWE.

"You've seen Floyd do the WWE. The top guys, guys that can attract a lot of people - I think it's a move where he's just going in there to have some fun, but also have a fight.

"He's going to gain a lot of followers and fans from that. I think it's a good business thing to do.

"I caught up with him (Fury). He invited us out for dinner. We had a nice dinner, caught up, and then he met up with Floyd and had some photos.

"It's good, he's always one of those fighters who has always made time and always wanted to catch up. I'm grateful to have his friendship, it's a good friendship."

