Prograis vs Taylor: Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor argue at press conference

Josh Taylor accused Regis Prograis of having a “padded record against binmen” in a fiery final press conference.

The IBF and WBA super-lightweight titles are on the line in the World Boxing Super Series final on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and the unbeaten champions were both in an angsty mood when they went face to face.

"He's 24-0 but has fought no real live opponents," Taylor claimed.

Prograis interrupted: "They can't hurt me if they can't hit me."

Taylor demanded: "Take your glasses off!"

Prograis mocked his Scottish accent: "I can't understand you."

After a tense stare-down, in which Prograis removed his sunglasses, Taylor told Sky Sports News: "Twenty-two of his fights have been against absolute nobodies, people who haven't fought since, journeyman. It is a padded record.

"I don't think it's about tiny percentages - I'm quite a bit better than him in every department. Speed, power, timing, skill. I do it all better than him. He hasn't been tested, he hasn't been hit by anyone. He hasn't fought anybody with the desire that I've got, or the skill-set that I've got.

"He's not under my skin. I'm ready to fight. My mind-set is starting to change now, I'm in fight mode. I'm sick of the sight of him."

Louisiana's Prograis told Sky Sports News: "He should be able to land a solid, flush punch on me and when that happens, nothing will happen. When that happens, things will change, he will realise that I am an iron-man with an iron jaw. Once he lands his hardest shot and I look at him with a face of disdain, he will think: 'damn, I'm in trouble'."

Prograis earlier said: "I'm versatile, that's the biggest differences. My last 10 fights look different. When I hit you, I hurt you.

"It was a great thing to come here three weeks ago because I am comfortable and adjusted to the weather, food, people.

"Josh is the best in the world - apart from me. He's taller, he's longer. Does he hit harder? Maybe, maybe not. Faster? Maybe, maybe not. Better chin? Maybe, maybe not. The tale of the tape never matters. What matters is heart and boxing IQ, and mine are so high. That will be the difference.

"He gets hit. Josh has been hurt against Ivan Baranchyk and Viktor Postol who aren't punchers like me. They're not sharp, crisp like me, they don't have the timing that I do.

"After his fight in Scotland I told him: 'If you get hit by the same punches by me, you'll get hurt.'"

