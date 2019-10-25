Joshua Buatsi sidelined for Blake Caparello clash due to illness

Joshua Buatsi will not fight on the Katie Taylor bill due to illness

Joshua Buatsi has been forced to withdraw from next weekend's scheduled fight with Blake Caparello.

Buatsi was due to face Australian southpaw Caparello on the undercard of the Katie Taylor-Christina Linardatou bill on November 2 at the Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports.

However, the undefeated Croydon light-heavyweight, who has a record of 12 wins, 10 inside the distance, has now pulled out of the 12-rounder due to illness.

Joshua Buatsi stopped Ryan Ford in seven rounds in his last fight in July

"I was advised to wait until a replacement fight was lined up but unfortunately due to illness and after speaking with doctors, I have had to pull out of my fight against Blake Caparello on November 2nd at the Manchester Arena," Buatsi confirmed on his social media account.

"I am so disappointed to not be able to fight in front of the Manchester fans as it was a challenge I was realising. I just haven't been able to train at the intensity required to fight. I plan to rest up and get back in the gym as soon as possible. More news coming soon."

