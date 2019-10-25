Prograis vs Taylor: Undefeated duo both promise explosive finish to unification battle

2:16 Regis Prograis was forced to strip to make weight for Saturday's super-lightweight unification fight against Josh Taylor. Regis Prograis was forced to strip to make weight for Saturday's super-lightweight unification fight against Josh Taylor.

Regis Prograis has warned "somebody's throwing that towel in" when he faces Josh Taylor on Saturday night.

Prograis will put his WBA 'Super' title on the line against IBF champion Taylor with the Muhammad Ali Trophy also on the line at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The American, who made the 10st limit on the second attempt after removing his underpants, promised to win his eagerly-awaited showdown with Taylor inside the distance.

"Somebody's throwing that towel in because I'm going to stop him guaranteed," vowed Prograis after trading insults with his rival during the stare-down.

"We were cursing each other, I was saying I was going to stop him, he was saying he was going to stop me.

"It's going to be a bloody fight I'm sure, somebody's throwing that towel in because I'm going to stop him guaranteed."

Taylor, who tipped the scales at 9st 13lbs, is also predicting an early finish to their unification showdown.

"Easiest I've made the weight, I always make the weight easy," said Taylor.

"He looks like he's on his feet dead and he's getting planted tomorrow.

"I can't wait to do a number on this mouthpiece, I'm going to shut him up. He's going to sleep, he's going back to America with his tail between his legs."

Ricky Burns vs Lee Selby

Ricky Burns and Lee Selby both made the lightweight limit ahead of their must-win 12-rounder.

Former IBF featherweight champion Selby has moved up to 135lbs to take on Burns, who has won world titles in three weight classes.

"I feel a lot more comfortable," said Selby, who came in at 9st 8lbs 7oz.

"It's still a struggle to get my body down to the 9st 9lbs limit but a lot more comfortable than it used to be trying to make featherweight.

"I'm expecting the best Ricky Burns. I'm expecting a lot of pressure, high work-rate, he's got a great jab. I think his boxing skills are underrated and I haven't got a bad word to say about him."

Burns, a veteran of over 50 fights, was also full of respect for his rival and is expecting a tough fight against the Welshman.

"I get on really well with Lee," said Burns. "We know we've got a hard fight on our hands .

"It will be a very good fight to watch, I don't want to give too much away, but what we've been doing in the gym has been working. It's going to be a good fight for the fans, hopefully the best man will win."

Conor Benn faces Belgian welterweight Steve Jamoye

Conor Benn, who is defending his WBA continental welterweight title, is predicting an early night against stand-in Steve Jamoye.

"This guy may have taken someone's undefeated record but I can assure you he ain't taking mine," said Benn, who weighed 10st 6lbs 5oz.

"Unfortunately, it's a late replacement, but I'm going in there to do one job, it's irrelevant who is in the opposite corner, I'm going in there and I'm going in there to get him out.

"If push comes to shove I'll go 10 rounds but I plan on getting him out."

