Eddie Hearn: David Price can fill Anfield by fighting Dillian Whyte but must beat Derek Chisora

David Price could be propelled into a major fight at Anfield - possibly against Dillian Whyte - if he beats Derek Chisora, says Eddie Hearn.

Heavyweights Price and Chisora collide alongside the World Boxing Super Series final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

A big-name opponent like Whyte could await Price in home city of Liverpool, according to promoter Hearn.

"He wants a fight at Anfield, win or lose. With a win he could fill it on his own," Hearn said. "Price against Oleksandr Usyk or Price against Dillian Whyte sells out Anfield in a heartbeat."

Should Chisora win, Hearn said: "The Usyk fight could end up being for the WBO title. The Joseph Parker fight is still big.

"Deontay Wilder? The Andy Ruiz Jr-Anthony Joshua winner? The winner of this fight is right up there."

New Zealand's Parker, originally scheduled to face Chisora, previously said: "David Price, I know he's a great fighter with a lot of power, but I hope he doesn't ruin my chance of getting in there and fighting Chisora. I still want that fight."

Whyte is still in limbo with his status as the mandatory challenger to the WBC title suspended until February 2021 due to an "adverse finding" in a UK Anti-Doping test, revealed after his most recent win over Oscar Rivas.

Hearn said earlier this week: "Whyte deserves his shot at the world title. The UKAD situation is frustrating, we're still waiting for them to issue a statement.

"Whyte is cleared to box today, tomorrow or December. But we want clarification from the body who are supposed to be in charge. We want transparency.

"Whyte will be back in the ring soon and I believe he deserves a shot at the world championship."

