Prograis vs Taylor: Tyson Fury has tipped Derek Chisora to defeat David Price in crucial British battle

Tyson Fury has backed Derek Chisora to defeat David Price - and believes his former opponent could even make a big impact in WWE.

Chisora faces Price in a high-stakes clash on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Fury will watch with interest when his fellow British heavyweights collide in the capital.

The former unified world champion twice defeated Chisora, while a domestic fight with Price did not materialise, despite a war of words, and Fury says the Liverpudlian could eventually regret his decision to become a replacement opponent at the start of the month.

Chisora and Price cannot afford a defeat at The O2

"Good fight. I see it going either way, to be honest," Fury told Sky Sports. "David Price is a big puncher, and he's been around the game a long time. Derek Chisora is on a good run of form at the minute, so good fight to watch. I'm looking forward to see who wins.

"I think Chisora will win fight, purely because of the fact David Price has only had a few weeks' notice and for the fact that Chisora was training in a training camp for a world level fight against Joseph Parker and now David Price has been brought in as a last-minute stand-in on two weeks' notice.

"But then again, so was Andy Ruiz Jr and he still knocked Joshua out. You can't just go on two weeks' notice, because everyone is dangerous, but with a proper training camp, 12 weeks, it may be different. But because David Price has only had two weeks' notice, then I fancy Derek Chisora, because he's fit and ready and he's prepared for a 12-round war."

Fury has been preparing for his WWE debut against Braun Strowman on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Having gone head-to-head with Chisora in the past, Fury picked out the controversial 35-year-old as one of the few other fighters who could become a successful wrestler.

"Anyone who says that it's not hard training needs to go down there and have a little whirl, come back and let me know how easy it is..."



We sit down with @Tyson_Fury about life in WWE ahead of his match with @BraunStrowman at #WWECrownJewel! — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) October 25, 2019

Fury said: "Who do I think would do well in WWE? Derek Chisora maybe, he's got that outlaw villain act. People like to watch his fights.

"You've got to be a personality. You can't just be a nice guy or a random person to go over to the WWE, because they're not going to be interested.

"There's not very many personalities in our sport that could cross over into their sport, because the fact of the matter is - there isn't very many that exist. Hence why I got the job."

