Prograis vs Taylor: Lee Selby earns gritty decision victory over Ricky Burns

Lee Selby edged out Ricky Burns via a majority decision in a battle between former world champions at The O2.

Wales' Selby was lighter on his feet and won on two out of the three judges' scorecards to deny Scotland's Burns in their lightweight meeting.

From the early rounds Selby established himself as the quicker fighter as Burns tried to halt his movement, and rough him up.

Selby's speed was being negated by Burns' savviness until, in a one-sided fifth round, he landed two sweet left hooks.

Frustrated, Burns landed a punch well after the bell to end the fifth round when the referee was already breaking them up. Selby's corner-men sprung into the ring to peel their man away, and keep him composed.

Selby remained disciplined, on his toes, and Burns was briefly chasing shadows until he landed a stiff left hook in the seventh round.

Former three-weight world champion Burns complained that Selby struck him after the bell at the end of the eighth, and the former sparring partners engaged in a gritty ninth round which was fought at close quarters.

Selby had come up two weight divisions since losing his world featherweight title to Josh Warrington last year and, in the final few rounds, had faster feet and hands and threw more punches.

Burns landed a clubbing right hand with 20 seconds left on the clock but slipped to an eighth career defeat.

One judge had a 115-115 draw but the other two were in favour of Selby (116-112 and 116-113).

"I had to dig in but we're both Celtic warriors and love a tear-up," Selby said.

"I want to be the first from Wales to win two legitimate world titles [in two weight divisions]."

