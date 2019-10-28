Nigel Benn cancels comeback fight due to shoulder injury

Nigel Benn last fought 23 years ago, losing a rematch to Steve Collins

Nigel Benn has been forced to call off his controversial comeback fight after sustaining a shoulder injury in training.

The 55-year-old had been due to face Sakio Bika in a one-off contest at the Resort World Arena in Birmingham on November 23.

But Benn, who last fought 23 years ago when he lost a rematch to Steve Collins, revealed the bout against Bika is now off.

"I have been dreaming of a one-off fight for years and I'm heartbroken I've had to call it off," he said.

Benn's clash with Bika was to have been sanctioned by the British and Irish Boxing Authority.

Announcing his cancellation and retirement on Instagram, Benn said: "With a heavy heart I am sad to say I had to make the hard decision today to hang up my boxing gloves.

"I'd like to thank you all for supporting me throughout my career but the time is up for me. I thank you all for giving me an unbelievable career. God bless you all."

Welterweight contender Conor Benn alongside his dad Nigel

Although Benn did not formally apply for a licence to the British Boxing Board of Control, its general secretary Robert Smith indicated there was no chance of his request being considered.

In his prime, Benn won middleweight and super-middleweight world titles and was involved in some of the defining fights of his generation.