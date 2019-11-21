Deontay Wilder on Luis Ortiz rematch: 'Don't blink!'

Deontay Wilder beat Luis Ortiz in their first fight in March 2018

Deontay Wilder has warned Luis Ortiz ahead of his WBC heavyweight title defence on Sunday morning, telling the Cuban the fight "will not go the distance".

Wilder has granted Ortiz a second shot at his WBC belt at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, having already beaten him in a thrilling fight in March 2018.

Speaking at their press conference, Wilder said: "Don't blink, this is war - you already know what to expect. This fight will not go the distance.

"Get your popcorn, get your pizza, go to the bathroom, don't let anyone disturb you. Don't drop your cell phone, put it in your pocket, because you don't want to be the one who dropped it and look up and say 'what happened?'.

"As I always say, these guys have to be perfect for 12 rounds, I only need to be perfect for two seconds, and then in the blink of an eye it's bam baby, goodnight!

"I feel like I'm the best in the world, I know I'm the best in the world. I say it boldly, I say it with confidence and with pride."

Ortiz, nicknamed 'King Kong', was floored in the fifth round of the first fight and then staged a dramatic fightback in the seventh as Wilder was badly hurt before the bell.

But the WBC champion recovered to deliver an explosive knockout of Ortiz, who was floored twice in the 10th round before the fight was waved off.

Wilder added: "It was an amazing fight the first time. I'd rather go through stuff or go through situations in the ring, than go through my whole career being perfect.

"What kind of legacy would I have if I went my whole career just washing everyone out? You've got to have something to remember yourself, that's what it's all about."

Since the first fight, Ortiz has strung three wins together, while Wilder has only fought twice. Asked how he can defeat 'The Bronze Bomber', Ortiz said: "This is what life is all about. This is not going to be my last opportunity to become a champion.

"I'm here to fight. We have a plan, but things change. We can adapt to whatever is being thrown out to us and that's what people will see on Saturday night."

