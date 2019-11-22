The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies blasts past Logan Yoon to book semi-final spot

Ohara Davies booked his place in the semi-finals of the Golden Contract

Ohara Davies overpowered Logan Yoon and forced a seventh-round stoppage at York Hall to progress in the Golden Contract super-lightweight tournament.

'Two tanks' eased into things in London, sizing up his man, before hammering away with his thunderous right hand to book his semi-final spot.

Yoon did have success of his own but, after a heavy-handed assault in the seventh, the Honolulu man's corner decided he had shipped enough punishment.

2:02 Tyrone McKenna showed patience and maturity in his quarter final win over Mikey Sakyi. McKenna now advances to the semi finals Tyrone McKenna showed patience and maturity in his quarter final win over Mikey Sakyi. McKenna now advances to the semi finals

Davies told Sky Sports afterwards: "The guy had an amazing chin, I was thinking 'what is going on.'

"I want to get a burger now. The joy I have now is unspeakable joy. This is the humble OD."

Tyrone McKenna comfortably progressed after a wide unanimous decision win over Southern Area champion Mikey Sakyi.

After a closely-fought opening two rounds, the Belfast man maturely took full control and dominated from there, using his levers to control proceedings - taking scores of 100-90 twice and 99-91.

0:28 Mohamed Mimoune stops Darren Surtees in the fifth round to advance to the semi finals Mohamed Mimoune stops Darren Surtees in the fifth round to advance to the semi finals

Mohamed Mimoune fought back from an early knockdown to overpower and stop previously unbeaten Darren Surtees inside five rounds.

The Frenchman, who memorably beat Sam Eggington in 2017, showed his level in class to seize control of the quarter-final, damaging the Durham man with body shots before a straight left planted Surtees on the canvas - the referee waving it off.

2:01 Experience was key for Mohamed Mimoune Experience was key for Mohamed Mimoune

1:15 Jeff Ofori only got a place in the Golden Contract tournament at 48 hours notice Jeff Ofori only got a place in the Golden Contract tournament at 48 hours notice

London's Jeff Ofori - after coming in at just 48 hours notice - edged out Keiran Gething to book his spot in the semis.

The three judges could not split the pair after 10 rounds of nip-and-tuck action, scoring things a draw, the referee deciding Ofori, who was perhaps the busier and more heavy-handed, should progress.

