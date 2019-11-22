Wilder vs Ortiz II: Deontay Wilder 'merciless' ahead of rematch with trimmer Luis Ortiz

Deontay Wilder says he will have no mercy for Luis Ortiz, despite being impressed by the Cuban's slimmer shape ahead of their heavyweight world title rematch.

'The Bronze Bomber' came in at 219.5lbs for the return fight at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, this Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, while the 40-year old Ortiz came in at 236.5lbs - five pounds lighter than when they first fought.

Both heavyweights looked in great shape on the scales

We don't know when it's coming but when it does, bang, goodnight! Deontay Wilder

Wilder has granted Ortiz a second shot having already beaten him in a thrilling fight in March 2018.

"This time he knows what it's going to be, he knows what happened the first time and what will happen the second time. He looked good though," Wilder said afterwards.

"On Saturday night, I will have no mercy for him when I'm ready to do what I do. We know what's coming but we don't know when it's coming. When it does, bang, goodnight!

"Don't blink, it's going to be an amazing fight."

Ortiz was a man of few words, saying: "Tomorrow is our night, I'm ready."

