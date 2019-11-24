Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua promises 'iconic event' in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of the fight on December 7

Anthony Joshua has promised the world an "iconic evening of boxing" as he landed in Saudi Arabia ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua's first defeat as a professional boxer came when he was stopped in the seventh round against underdog Ruiz Jr in New York on June 1.

However, the former heavyweight champion has a chance to get revenge on the Mexican when the pair fight for a second time on December 7 in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday night ahead of his pre-fight training camp.

"It's going to be an incredible night and I'm thrilled so many of my fans are going to be there, particularly from the UK," said Joshua.

"It'll definitely be a night people will tell their grandchildren they were at, one of those iconic evenings of boxing. Everyone from Saudi has been brilliant to work with."

The first heavyweight world title fight to be held in the Middle East, dubbed the 'Clash On The Dunes', will take place in the custom-built 15,000 seat Diriyah Arena in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site known as the home of heroes and kings.

