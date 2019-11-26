Golden Contract: Tommy Philbin completes light-heavyweight crop

Tommy Philbin completes The Golden Contract light-heavyweight line-up

Tommy Philbin has taken the final spot in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight event as the Scotsman risks his unbeaten record in the battle for a multi-fight deal.

The Edinburgh fighter joins Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Hosea Burton, Andre Sterling, Serge Michel, Ricards Bolotniks and Bob Ajisafe in the competition, which starts at Brentwood Centre on December 14, live on Sky Sports.

Philbin has racked up 13 victories since turning professional and is determined to enhance his reputation as a rising contender at 175lbs.

"To be honest, it's a massive surprise," said Philbin. "I got asked if I would do it if the opportunity came up and I said 'yes' but with my luck, I didn't think it would actually happen.

Eight fighters will compete in the upcoming quarter-finals

"I feel so ready for this. I've been in the gym since March and I've really been non-stop. I've just had the week off since my fight on November 14th, so now I feel raring to go again.

"My weight is good and my mindset is spot on so can't wait to get it started.

"It's actually a massive opportunity for me to get my career going."

Philbin will receive his opponent at the Golden Contract draw on Tuesday, December 11.