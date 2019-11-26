Derek Chisora would invite Tony Bellew into training camp if Oleksandr Usyk fight is agreed

Tony Bellew could offer tactical advice to Derek Chisora

Tony Bellew will be invited into Derek Chisora's training camp to provide tactical advice on Oleksandr Usyk, if the heavyweight clash is agreed for early 2020.

Chisora's manager David Haye is hopeful that a fight can be finalised with Usyk, who marked his debut in the heavyweight division with a stoppage win over Chazz Witherspoon last month.

Bellew challenged Usyk for all four cruiserweight belts last November, suffering an eighth-round stoppage loss after a strong start, and Haye believes the Merseysider can pass on crucial tactical advice.

Haye told Sky Sports: "He fought Usyk, he sparred with Derek Chisora. I think Tony Bellew's insight into the strengths and the weaknesses, and what he believes Derek can implement in a fight with him will be invaluable.

"It will be definitely something that Derek will be up for. I'll be up for it, Steve Broughton, Derek Chisora's coach will definitely be interested in hearing someone as experienced as Tony Bellew, his thoughts and views on the fight.

"One hundred per cent, I would love to pick Tony's brain about what he feels the tactics should be. Punch angles, punch variety, tactics for the fight. I'd love to get his view on it."

Eddie loves the fight. I love the fight. Usyk loves the fight and Chisora loves the fight, so it seems like everybody's on the same page. David Haye

Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested the WBO belt could be at stake for Usyk-Chisora, with a world title likely to become vacant after Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Eddie loves the fight. I love the fight. Usyk loves the fight and Chisora loves the fight, so it seems like everybody's on the same page," said Haye.

"There are no promotional conflicts, or there are no television conflicts, and both fighters want to fight each other. That's the ideal situation you could possibly ask for going into 2020 and looking for a fight in the first quarter.

"I think myself and Eddie will be able to go through the details of it in the coming weeks. We should know something pretty soon."

Usyk is a 2012 Olympic gold medalist with a perfect professional record, but Team Chisora are confident of producing a stunning victory over the Ukrainian, who is still adjusting to the top division.

Haye said: "I'm not going to try to say that Derek can match him skill for skill, but sometimes an attribute like size, like strength, like punch power - this nullifies the significant skill.

"Derek won't allow him to stay at range, out-boxing him. Derek is not going to go out there and have a boxing match, why would he do that? Makes no sense whatsoever. He's got to get on his chest and grind it out of him.

"Derek has been practising against southpaws and he's been having great success. It's all been for this moment where he shocks the world."