Terri Harper targets Katie Taylor women's boxing super-fight

1:28 South Yorkshire's Terri Harper spoke exclusively to Sportswomen on Tuesday South Yorkshire's Terri Harper spoke exclusively to Sportswomen on Tuesday

Matchroom boxer Terri Harper wants a future super-fight against Katie Taylor, she has revealed on Sportswomen.

The South Yorkshire fighter (9-0, KOs 5), who claimed the IBO super-featherweight title in July, is set to face WBC super-featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom early next year.

Harper marked her Matchroom debut on Sky Sports last month, defending her IBO title by beating Viviane Obenauf on the undercard to Taylor's win over Christina Linardatou, where the Irishwoman became a two-weight world champion.

Harper told Sportswomen that if she overcomes Wahlstrom, she would love to fight Taylor next.

"I couldn't imagine punching my idol in the face, but maybe one day it will happen," Harper said of fighting Taylor. "Katie has moved up weight, and down at super-feather. I'll be here for a couple of years.

Katie Taylor became a two-weight world champion in November

"I believe that it's a fight that can be made in the future and it will be a very big one.

"Obviously, I will be building my profile for a while and then maybe we can look at getting a fight organised."

Taylor, 33, from Bray, claimed the WBO super-lightweight title in November by beating Linardatou in Manchester.

She became only the third fighter from Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland to hold titles in two weight classes.

Her record now stands at 15-0 and she has also unified the entire lightweight division, with a clean sweep of the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Thanks for having us @SkySports 🥊 great experience ☺️ pic.twitter.com/kRbbRDHE7j — Terri “Belter” Harper (@TerriHarper96) December 3, 2019

However, first up for Harper is Wahlstrom, who she is due to face for the WBC super-featherweight title.

"We've been given a date, there's no set venue yet," she added. "I believe it's going to be local to me. It's amazing, really.

"It's a massive step up [for me]. She's not a world champion for nothing. She's a tough girl, losing against only Katie Taylor.

"I'm 23-years-old and I feel like it's my time to come through and take over women's boxing."