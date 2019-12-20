Billy Joe Saunders hoping for 'golden chance' against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

3:29 Billy Joe Saunders says he has the beating of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Billy Joe Saunders says he has the beating of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Billy-Joe Saunders believes he has the beating of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and wants the "golden chance" to prove it in 2020.

Saunders received a boost to his hopes of facing the pound-for-pound star after Alvarez vacated his WBO light heavyweight title earlier this week.

Canelo stopped Sergey Kovalev to become a four-weight champion in November

The Mexican is expected to drop back down to 168lbs and undefeated Saunders could get the chance to share a ring with him on Cinco de Mayo weekend in 2020.

"It's no secret I want the big fights now," WBO super-middleweight champion Saunders told Sky Sports. "The one that is most talked about and my name is linked to and I would say I'm favourite for is the Canelo fight.

"Hopefully, Eddie (Hearn) can make that and MTK, and get the show on the road.

"I've left it to my management team MTK. They're very confident along with Eddie that this fight can be made. So for the fans sake and mine, I really hope this fight can be made in the New Year 2020.

"I believe I've got the beating of him but I just want that golden chance."

Callum Smith could also be targeted by Saunders in 2020

The Hatfield southpaw wants a unification clash with domestic rival and WBA champion Callum Smith if he is unable to tempt Canelo into a showdown.

"I think Callum Smith makes a fantastic fight for the fans. Me and him, both British, it would be so easy to make.

"None of these big names want to fight me or him, so let's fight each other. It's either Canelo or Callum I want."

Watch Jacobs vs Chavez, live on Sky Sports Main Event at 2am on Saturday morning.