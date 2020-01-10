Mairis Briedis will battle Yuniel Dorticos in World Boxing Super Series final in Latvia on March 21

Mairis Briedis will battle Yuniel Dorticos in the World Boxing Super Series final in Latvia on March 21.

Latvia's Briedis receives home advantage as he takes on Cuban Dorticos, the IBF belt holder, with the Muhammad Ali Trophy also at stake for the winner of the cruiserweight competition at the Arena Riga.

Briedis defeated Noel Mikaelian on points in the quarter-finals before controversially stopping Krzysztof Glowacki in the semis, while Dorticos earned a decision win over Mateusz Masternak and halted Andrew Tabiti to book his place in the final.

"I'm really looking forward to the final," said Briedis. "It is fantastic for Latvia to be able to host an event of such magnitude. Millions and millions of eyes worldwide will be watching what's happening at the Arena Riga on fight night.

"It is going to be a thrilling fight as I'm facing one of the very best cruiserweights on the planet. The stakes are so high and both of us are only looking for one thing - to win it all!"

"Briedis, you better prepare yourself for war," said Dorticos. "Let's give all the fans around the world a spectacular all-time classic. Come fight night, you will know why I'm called the 'KO Doctor'.

"The Muhammad Ali Trophy has my name engraved already."