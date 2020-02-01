Dillian Whyte brands Andy Ruiz Jr a 'coward' as fight talks hit rocks

Dillian Whyte has hit back at Andy Ruiz Jr's jibe

Dillian Whyte has dismissed Andy Ruiz Jr as a "coward" as prospects of the two heavyweights agreeing a fight appeared to rescind.

Earlier this week, promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports Ruiz Jr was "very interested" in a "risky" return bout against Whyte in America.

But on Friday, the American-Mexican took to Instagram to accuse Whyte of avoiding him, saying: "You didn't want any smoke so I moved on to the next opponent."

Ruiz Jr also claimed he is close to confirming his next fight, writing: "Big announcement coming soon."

Whyte did not take long to respond to Ruiz Jr's jibes, taking to Instagram on Saturday morning to write: "No smoke?

"Typical coward move from fake Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr, a blob rolling away from a big payday.

"You're all stomach and no heart. I am more Mexican than you."

Ruiz Jr lost his titles to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December

Hearn and Whyte are looking to finalise the Brit's schedule ahead of his shot at the WBC world heavyweight title. As the mandatory challenger, he has been promised a fight for the belt by February 2021.

Whyte could now fight Alexander Povetkin before a potential fight in America as he looks to build interest for his world-title fight.