Golden Contract: Ryan Walsh through to featherweight final

Ryan Walsh celebrates victory over Tyrone McCullagh

Ryan Walsh defeated Tyrone McCullagh by a unanimous decision in an entertaining clash to reach the Golden Contract featherweight final.

Walsh sent McCullagh to the canvas twice to secure victory at York Hall via scores of 96-92 097-91 97-91.

"Full respect to him. I tip my hat to him," said Walsh on Sky Sports afterwards. "I'm buzzing, I'm into the final.

"I think a tall orthodox sounds good to me. Stylistically, Leigh Wood is better for me."

Walsh took the centre of the ring and McCullagh circled on his toes in a cagey opener which saw neither man land any meaningful punches.

McCullagh continued to dance around in the second, darting in and out of range to land quick one-twos, while Walsh attempted to target the body in the third in a bid to slow down his rival.

After failing to catch the elusive Northern Ireland fighter in the fourth a frustrated Walsh manhandled McCullagh to the canvas in the fifth before being caught by a left-right combo.

Walsh managed to pin down McCullagh in the sixth, sending him to the canvas with a heavy hook and then had the Derry man unsteadily backpedalling just before the bell.

McCullagh claimed the seventh round but was soon cornered by the Cromer fighter in the next and a huge right hook sent the southpaw staggering backwards into the corner post.

Walsh, growing in confidence, stalked his McCullagh with his guard down in the penultimate round and dropped him for a second time in the fight.

McCullagh landed a one-two at the start of the 10th but the reigning British featherweight champion replied with the heavier shots and rightly hand his hands raised in victory.