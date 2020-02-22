Wilder v Fury 2: Deontay Wilder three stones lighter than Tyson Fury ahead of heavyweight rematch

Deontay Wilder weighed in three stones lighter than Tyson Fury ahead of Saturday's heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

Wilder tipped the scales at a career-high 16st 7llbs (231lbs), while Fury weighed in at 19st 7lbs (273lbs).

Fury was first on the scales at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and the 'Gypsy King' came over a 16.5lbs than his first meeting with Wilder and three pounds lighter than his previous heaviest mark of 276bs in his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi in June 2018.

1:14 David Haye says the winner of Deontay Wilder's rematch with Tyson Fury needs to fight Anthony Joshua next to crown an undisputed champion in the heavyweight division. David Haye says the winner of Deontay Wilder's rematch with Tyson Fury needs to fight Anthony Joshua next to crown an undisputed champion in the heavyweight division.

0:23 Tommy Fury says his brother Tyson is 'super relaxed' and confident he will defeat Deontay Wilder. Tommy Fury says his brother Tyson is 'super relaxed' and confident he will defeat Deontay Wilder.

Wilder, who weighed his lightest in a decade when they first fought, this time came in at a career-high weight after putting on 18.5lbs since their December 2018 draw.