Billy Joe Saunders should still receive super fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

Billy Joe Saunders has "a deal in place" to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and should receive the super fight, if boxing returns in the summer, says his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain's WBO super-middleweight champion has flown out to Las Vegas to start preparations for a proposed fight with 'Canelo', but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic appears to have ended plans to stage the bout in Las Vegas on May 2.

Gennadiy Golovkin has reportedly thrashed out terms for an alternative fight with 'Canelo', the third meeting in their trilogy, but Hearn, who also co-promotes the Kazakh, is optimistic that Saunders will still face the Mexican star on a rescheduled date.

Will boxing return in June, July? If it does, there's every chance that Billy Joe Saunders will fight Canelo Alvarez in that period, and the date of the Golovkin fight will be put back. Eddie Hearn

"It leaves Billy Joe at the minute with a deal in place to fight Canelo," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Everything now depends on when the sport begins, because that fight was supposed to take place on Cinco de Mayo. Now we know that's definitely not happening.

"Will boxing return in June, July? If it does, there's every chance that Billy Joe Saunders will fight Canelo Alvarez in that period, and the date of the Golovkin fight will be put back. I think with the whole disruption, the old Cinco de Mayo and September 13 weekend will have to take a back seat.

Canelo is open to a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin, according to reports

"Right now, Billy Joe Saunders is actually in Vegas, training. We were supposed to have a press conference on Monday, to announce the Canelo Alvarez fight. He's out training with Ben Davison and Josh Taylor, who has just had his fight postponed for May 2 as well. No one knows what they're doing.

"It's the moment where you've got to stay focused, you've got to stay disciplined. I believe Billy Joe Saunders will fight Canelo Alvarez, as long as the boxing schedule returns in the summer."