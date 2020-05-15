Callum Johnson believes Joshua Buatsi bout is 'going to happen'

Callum Johnson was set to fight Russia's Igor Mikhalkin for the vacant EBU European Title before the May 2 event was postponed

Callum Johnson believes a light-heavyweight clash with rising British boxer Joshua Buatsi is inevitable once the sport is safe to resume.

Johnson was set to fight Russia's Igor Mikhalkin for the vacant EBU European Title on the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin undercard before the May 2 event was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

European glory remains Johnson's focus as he targets a second world-title shot - following his sole career defeat to Artur Beterbiev for the IBF belt in 2018 - but the 34-year-old is also confident a bout with Matchroom stablemate Buatsi will happen sooner rather than later.

Speaking on Matchroom Boxing's podcast 'The Lockdown Tapes', Johnson said: "The Buatsi fight is going to happen.

"It's the easier fight to make and whether it happens next or the one after I believe it will, and it's a good fight that will generate a lot of interest with the British fight fans.

Joshua Buatsi is undefeated after 12 fights

"It may be tough to get a world title shot but if the European title clash happens then that will put me right back up there in contention. If I am European champ I feel the promoters can make it happen but it's also down to getting the opportunities.

"I have got to focus on getting that European belt as it is a good one for the collection and I'd have British, Commonwealth, European then go for the World. When things do get back to normal I will be ready. I'm training really hard and consistently and I think I'm in the best shape of my life.

"I have another two or three good years in me that I think a lot of people are going to enjoy. I am 34 going on 25. The improvements I have made in the last seven weeks have been exciting and I can't wait to get back in there."

Johnson's record reads 18-1 with 13 KOs, while 27-year-old Buatsi is undefeated after 12 professional fights (10 KOs).