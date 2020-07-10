Vergil Ortiz Jr says he wants world's top welterweights like Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford

Vergil Ortiz Jr is targeting his 16th straight stoppage win this month

Vergil Ortiz Jr insists he is ready for any of the world's best welterweights after priming his explosive power against Samuel Vargas this month.

The unbeaten 22-year-old, one of the hottest prospects in American boxing, has racked up 15 victories, all by knockout, and returns in a scheduled fight against Vargas in California on July 24.

Ortiz Jr is part of a stellar weight division that includes pound-for-pound stars such as Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr, but he relishes the opportunity for a big-name fight in the near future.

Ortiz Jr is one of the top prospects at Golden Boy Promotions

"I feel like I'm ready after this fight, because as of right now, I feel like I can give any welterweight champion a hard fight," Ortiz Jr told Sky Sports.

"I don't necessarily have a hit list, because I want to fight everyone, I really do. The top five, six welterweights, there's Danny Garcia, there's Ugas, who is definitely a great fighter that everyone tends to overlook.

"I don't think I'll be able to fight Manny Pacquiao, I feel he's on his way out by the time I get up there, so I'm not necessarily worried about him. I'm not worried about anyone, but I don't think my time to fight him will come.

Errol Spence Jr holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles

"But there's Crawford as well and there's Errol Spence, Keith Thurman and Porter. I literally want to fight all those guys."

Vargas has already proven his toughness in Britain, flooring Amir Khan in a 2018 points loss, and Ortiz Jr expects an entertaining encounter with the Colombian.

"I feel like it's going to be a very tough fight," he said. "I know that this guy can take a punch.

Samuel Vargas shared an exciting battle with Amir Khan

"He will come forward and he doesn't care. If he takes a punch, he's going to give a punch, and that's the kind of fight we're expecting."

Khan and Brook are yet to confirm their next career moves, while contenders like Josh Kelly and Conor Benn are rising the rankings, and Ortiz Jr would be open to a fight in Britain.

"It's just a matter of time before I fight a UK fighter," said Ortiz Jr. "I have all respect for every single fighter out there."