Eggington vs Cheeseman: Live stream of press conference from Fight Camp

Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman will state their intentions for their Fight Camp headline fight when they meet at Thursday's press conference – watch live here from 1pm.

Eggington and Cheeseman's IBF international super-welterweight title fight is live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 7pm.

Dalton Smith vs Nathan Bennett, Jordan Gill vs Reece Bellotti, Fabio Wardley vs Simon Vallily and James Tennyson vs Gavin Gwynne make up Saturday's line-up at the behind-closed-doors venue constructed in the Matchroom HQ garden.

Eggington defends his IBF international belt

Cheeseman can steal Eggington's lofty IBF ranking

Promoter Eddie Hearn explained the stakes in the main-event: "In terms of moving up the rankings, trying to move into the big fights, Eggington is top 10 with the IBF after a great win in Italy.

"So it's a massive chance for Cheeseman.

"It's an intriguing fight. Remarkably Eggington is 26 years old and Cheeseman is 24. Most guys are just starting their careers at that age, but these guys have been involved in war after war.

"People are saying: 'It's got war written all over it'. In fact, every fight on Saturday night does.

"Even though they are young, both guys know it's a must-win."