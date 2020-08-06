Harper vs Jonas: Live stream of weigh-in before historic world title fight

Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas must make weight then will face-off for the final time before their world title fight - watch a live stream of the weigh-in here from 1pm.

Harper's WBC super-featherweight title is at stake on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, from Fight Camp.

Jonas' ability to perform at the 130lbs limit has been questioned by Harper's trainer Stefy Bull, who said: "It's alright making weight - you've got to fight at it.

"Can Jonas make the weight? Yes. Can she fight at it? She's shown that she can't. She struggled, last time."

Chris Billam-Smith and Nathan Thorley must make the cruiserweight limit before their Commonwealth title fight.

Anthony Fowler and Adam Harper will also meet, Aqib Fiaz and Kane Baker square-off, and Hopey Price will go head to head with Jonny Phillips.

Watch the all-British world super-featherweight title fight between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Friday.