Whyte vs Povetkin: Book and watch the repeat of Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon 2

Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 repeats on Sunday at 8am, 1pm and 6pm

Last Updated: 24/08/20 9:12am

Watch the repeat of Dillian Whyte against Alexander Povetkin
Dillian Whyte battled Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor defended her world titles in a rematch with Delfine Persoon - book and watch the repeat now.

Whyte faced Povetkin in the finale of 'Fight Camp', live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner lining up a mandatory shot at Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title.

Taylor's undisputed world lightweight titles were at stake in a second fight with Persoon, who was attempting to avenge a hotly disputed points loss to the Irish star in New York last June.

Luther Clay also clashed with Chris Kongo in a showdown between two of Britain's highly-rated welterweight contenders.

Katie Taylor also faced Delfine Persoon in a world title rematch
There was more heavyweight action as Croatia's explosive contender Alen Babic took on American Shawndell Winters.

Jack Cullen resumed his exciting career in an explosive super-middleweight encounter with Zak Chelli.

Watch Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 repeats on Sunday, at 8am, 1pm and 6pm, on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.

