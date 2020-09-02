Golden Contract: Hosea Burton faces Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel clashes with Liam Conroy

The Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-finals will be held this month

Hosea Burton travels to Latvia for his Golden Contract clash with Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel also meets Liam Conroy in the light-heavyweight semi-finals.

Former British champion Burton must head to the home country of Bolotniks, with the semi-final staged in Riga on September 26.

Germany's Serge Michel had picked the Golden Ball, meaning he could select Liam Conroy for a fight in Britain on September 30, the same night as the super-lightweight and featherweight finals, live on Sky Sports.

💥 Bolotniks shocks Ward with 1st round KO! 💥



Ricards Bolotniks stops Steven Ward in the first round after Ward picked Bolotnik earlier in the week 👀 pic.twitter.com/UnkQaEIoCb — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 14, 2019

Burton had advanced to the last four with a wide points win over Bob Ajisafe, while Bolotniks had blasted out Steven Ward in the opening round of his quarter-final.

Michel started with a dominant points win over Tommy Philbin and will now clash with Conroy, who sealed a unanimous decision victory over Andre Sterling.

Ohara Davies faces Tyrone McKenna in super-lightweight final

Ohara Davies takes on Tyrone McKenna in the super-lightweight final, with Ryan Walsh against Jazza Dickens in the featherweight final.

The winner of each weight section will secure a lucrative multi-fight contract.