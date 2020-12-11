Joshua vs Pulev: Inner fire is what makes Anthony Joshua compelling - he was firmly in control of the chaos

The seed was planted for Friday's bust-up between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev 24 hours earlier when the champion stared with disdain as his challenger broke the peace to shout "and the new!".

If looks could…

It was a subtle gesture but it led to Joshua asserting himself more firmly at the weigh-in by pointing, snarling, gnashing teeth and delivering a reminder of who the world heavyweight champion is.

Joshua's defence of the IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Pulev on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, will take on added spite after a feisty Friday that required the security guards to work double-time.

But amid the chaos, the shirtless heavyweights and the flustered extras there was a composed sense of control about Joshua.

Watch his interview after - at no point was he amped up, at no point did his heart beat any faster.

This was a calculated and vindictive expression of Joshua's internal fire to let Pulev know that he did not appreciate his challenger speaking out of turn the day before.

"I know what he's like, I have studied him," revealed Joshua moments after whipping Pulev into a frenzy.

It was the Bulgarian who was shouting, gesticulating wildly and losing his rag while Joshua muttered a few home truths to him.

The theme of this build-up has been Joshua's increasing similarity to Wladimir Klitschko, his former opponent, his mentor and the only man to beat Pulev.

The way Joshua is having his hands wrapped and is unusually sparring just 48 hours away from the fight is vintage Klitschko, and so was the way he commanded the ruckus erupting around him.

He beckoned Pulev over.

Pulev followed.

He placed a hand on Pulev's shoulder.

Pulev allowed it.

Then he walked away when he was ready.

Pulev was still ranting and raving.

Pulev has been embroiled in a nasty weigh-in clash before with (you guessed it) Derek Chisora and you wonder if Joshua noted that, and considered how it made his rival react.

But however much Joshua harnesses the example of Klitschko, who he spoke to for an hour on Wednesday about this fight, what separates him is the burning aggression he hinted towards at Friday's weigh-in.

That is the Joshua that is so compelling to watch inside and outside of the ring.

What do the numbers mean?

Joshua weighed in at 17st 2lbs, a pound heavier than a fit and strong-looking Pulev.

It has taken many years and many fights for Anthony Joshua to settle into his finest physique, from bodybuilder to boxer, but on the scales on Friday he may finally have shown the best of himself.

Joshua's previous weigh-in results Ruiz Jr II 16st 13lbs Ruiz Jr I 17st 9lbs Povetkin 17st 8lbs Takam 18st 2lbs Klitschko 17st 12lbs Molina 17st 11lbs Breazeale 17st 5lbs Martin 17st 6lbs

If Pulev fought Joshua three years ago, as they were scheduled to do, there would have been much more bulk to the world heavyweight champion.

On that night in 2017, Joshua was a career-heaviest 18st 2lbs to stop Pulev's replacement Carlos Takam in the 10th round.

Joshua had got significantly heavier in the months after his Wembley win over Klitschko, where he was 17st 12lbs, and where his colossal frame had prompted questions.

It took a while longer for Joshua to learn his lesson - eventually the earth-shattering defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York was the catalyst for change.

The onus was switched to technique rather than fitness training and he naturally shed unnecessary muscle. A nice problem to have.

Joshua was 17st 2lbs

Pulev was 17st 1lbs

He said this week: "I've been smashing the heavy bag and sparring opponents - that's the best strength and conditioning I can get.

"I don't do the bench press or the bicep curls.

"When I first started boxing, I knew that the mass market didn't want to be professional boxers but everybody went to the gym. So I would always record my gym sessions.

"That's why I got the name for being in the gym more than the boxing gym.

"I'm always in the boxing gym. I will always have a buff body because I eat good, sleep good, treat myself good.

"The day you see me with a one-pack and a belly is the day I retire!"

The Joshua that stands tall today is the most purpose-built so far. Expect him to have more snap, sharper edges and deeper reserves of stamina - and that signals bad news for Pulev.

The Joshua that stands tall today is the most purpose-built so far. Expect him to have more snap, sharper edges and deeper reserves of stamina - and that signals bad news for Pulev.