Joshua vs Pulev first live boxing event to achieve 3-star albert certification for sustainability

Anthony Joshua faces Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua's world championship fight against Kubrat Pulev will be the first live boxing event to achieve a 3-star albert certification for the highest standards of sustainable production.

The achievement is part of Sky Sport's Season of Sustainability, a commitment from the broadcaster to reduce the environmental impact of its sports productions and work with industry partners to create change.

In February 2020, Sky set out its ambition to be net zero carbon by 2030, two decades ahead of the government's target and published its goal to make all its TV productions net zero within the next 10 years.

Sky Sports Box Office event earns certification for sustainability

All further live on Sky boxing events this season to be 3-star certified

Taking place at Wembley's SSE Arena, Joshua vs Pulev becomes the first of all live on Sky boxing events this season to be albert certified and is further progress for Sky Sports, who earlier this year confirmed that every Premier League and EFL match broadcast live on Sky Sports this season would also receive the same 3-star standard for sustainability.

Rob Webster, Managing Director, Sky Sports, said: "We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and urgent action is required by every one of us.

"At Sky Sports we know the power our voice and reach can have to lead change in our industry and inspire millions of sports fans to make changes in their lives that can help our world. The albert certification is a big step towards our commitment to make all our productions net zero by 2030."

The albert certification is awarded to productions that meet the sustainable credentials of albert, the BAFTA and industry-backed consortium set up to tackle the environmental impact of broadcasting and inspire audiences to act on a more sustainable future.

Over the last 12 months, Sky Sports has expanded its use of remote productions, helping the broadcaster reduce employee travel to live events and cut its carbon footprint. It has also worked with outside broadcast suppliers, encouraging them to #GoZero by writing in responsible business targets, such as zero single-use plastics policies. Carbon literacy training has also been offered to all Sky Sports employees, with this being rolled out to presenters, commentators and pundits throughout the season.

In July, Sky Sports became the first broadcaster to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework and is a founding member of BAFTA albert's Sports Consortium, a group dedicated to driving environmental improvement in the sports broadcasting industry.

Earlier this year, Sky announced it had achieved CarbonNeutral® certification for all of its UK Sky Original productions and received planning permission to build Sky Studios Elstree, what it is planning to be the most environmentally friendly TV studios in the world.

Sky Zero 2020 achievements

February 2020 - Sky announces commitment to become net zero carbon by 2030

May 2020 - Sky Sports wins the SVG One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV

June 2020 - All Sky Originals from 2019 onward now certified CarbonNeutral® in the UK

July 2020 - Sky Sports become first broadcaster to sign up to UNFCCC's Sports for Action Framework

July 2020 - Sky Sports confirmed as founding member of BAFTA albert Sports Consortium

July 2020 - Work begins on Sky Studios Elstree which will become the most sustainable film and TV production site in the world when it opens in 2022

September 2020 - Sky Sports announces all Premier League, EFL and Transfer Deadline Day live broadcasts will be BAFTA albert certified

October 2020 - Jeremy Darroch and Sky receive the inaugural MIP SDG Award presented to media companies for their action and contribution to delivering the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

November 2020 - Sky announces arrival of 151 new PHEV engineer vans that emit 60 per cent less emissions.