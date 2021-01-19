Claressa Shields can make history as undisputed champion in two weight divisions on March 5

Claressa Shields can dominate yet another weight division in her next fight

Claressa Shields is targeting an historic victory over Marie-Eve Dicaire as she attempts to become an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions on March 5.

The unbeaten American star, who has already claimed all the world titles at middleweight, is stepping down a division to battle Canadian Dicaire for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-welterweight belts in her hometown of Flint on an all-female show, billed as 'Superwomen.'

Shields can strengthen her status as one of the sport's elite boxers if the three-weight world champion continues her dominance in another weight division.

"I'm excited to be fighting another undefeated champion and to have the opportunity to make history by becoming the first fighter - male or female - to be undisputed champion in two weight divisions in the four-belt era," said Claressa Shields.

Shields is one of the sport's elite champions

"I'm happy to finally be able to get back in the ring and face Claressa Shields," said Dicaire. "It's been a year now that I've been preparing exclusively for this fight. I'm used to making history in women's boxing."

Dmitriy Salita, president of Salita Promotions, said: "Claressa will be fighting the toughest fight of her career, as she strives to once again make history and do what no man or woman has done in boxing against undefeated IBF world champion Marie Dicaire by winning a second undisputed world title."

Unbeaten heavyweight Danielle Perkins, undefeated light-heavyweight Nadia Meknouzi, who is trainer by Floyd Mayweather Snr, and current WBA interim super welterweight champion Raquel Miller will also appear on the same bill.