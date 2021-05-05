Vasiliy Lomachenko returns against Masayoshi Nakatani in Las Vegas on June 26

Vasiliy Lomachenko faces Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani in Las Vegas on June 26. The Ukrainian star's reign as a unified world lightweight champion was ended by a points loss to Teofimo Lopez in October

Wednesday 5 May 2021 20:13, UK

April 12, 2019; Los Angeles, CA; WBO/WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla during their lightweight title bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing 0:26
Watch Lomachenko's KO win over Anthony Crolla

Vasiliy Lomachenko returns against Masayoshi Nakatani in Las Vegas on June 26, in the Ukrainian star's first fight since he suffered defeat to Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko will be seeking an impressive win over his Japanese opponent after his reign as a unified world champion was ended by a unanimous decision loss to Lopez in October.

Nakatani, who knocked out Felix Verdejo in December, will have a size advantage over Lomachenko of around five inches in height and six inches in reach.

Lopez vs Lomachenko
Image: The Ukrainian star's world titles were taken by Teofimo Lopez

But Lomachenko has already shown his supreme skills in a string of wins over the likes of Guillermo Rigondeaux, Gary Russell Jnr and Jorge Linares.

Lopez will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against George Kambosos Jnr, his IBF mandatory challenger, on June 5.

Also See:

Trending

WBC champion Devin Haney faces Linares in Las Vegas on May 29, while Ryan Garcia is also part of a hotly-contested weight class.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports