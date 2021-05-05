Vasiliy Lomachenko returns against Masayoshi Nakatani in Las Vegas on June 26, in the Ukrainian star's first fight since he suffered defeat to Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko will be seeking an impressive win over his Japanese opponent after his reign as a unified world champion was ended by a unanimous decision loss to Lopez in October.

Nakatani, who knocked out Felix Verdejo in December, will have a size advantage over Lomachenko of around five inches in height and six inches in reach.

Image: The Ukrainian star's world titles were taken by Teofimo Lopez

But Lomachenko has already shown his supreme skills in a string of wins over the likes of Guillermo Rigondeaux, Gary Russell Jnr and Jorge Linares.

Lopez will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against George Kambosos Jnr, his IBF mandatory challenger, on June 5.

WBC champion Devin Haney faces Linares in Las Vegas on May 29, while Ryan Garcia is also part of a hotly-contested weight class.