Kellie Harrington emulates Katie Taylor as she defeats Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira to win Olympic gold medal for Ireland

Kellie Harrington became the second Irish female boxer to win an Olympic gold medal as she completed a thrilling victory over Beatriz Ferreira in the lightweight final.

The 31-year-old Dublin boxer had trailed on the scorecards after the opening round, but Harrington staged a determined fightback to earn a resounding triumph in Tokyo, emulating Katie Taylor's gold medal success at London 2012.

Harrington has claimed only the third Olympic boxing gold for Ireland as Michael Carruth earned the first one in Barcelona in 1992, while Taylor followed up with her own victory 20 years later.

Image: Harrington produced a determined fightback to earn victory in Tokyo

Ireland's hopes of a famous victory for Harrington had been left in doubt after Ferreira opened an early lead with her controlled aggression in the first round.

But Harrington frustrated the Brazilian with her neat footwork in the second before unloading an eye-catching right hand,

With the bout in the balance, Harrington rocked Ferreira with a clean left hand in the third round, and celebrated emotionally after her historic victory was confirmed.

The success represented Ireland's second gold medal of Tokyo 2020, after rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan won the men's lightweight double sculls event.