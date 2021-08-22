Mark Magsayo, who Manny Pacquiao said ‘reminds me of myself’, wins by massive knockout

Undefeated contender from the Philippines lands a massive right hand in the 10th round to edge closer to the WBC featherweight title

Sunday 22 August 2021 05:58, UK

Mark Magsayo found a showreel KO in the tenth to end a dramatic fight against Julio Ceja.

Mark Magsayo dramatically hauled himself up from the canvas to knock out Julio Ceja on Saturday night on his hero Manny Pacquiao’s undercard.

The Filipino featherweight was on the floor in the fifth round but survived to then earn a stoppage in the 10th.

Magsayo had knocked Ceja down in the first round with a left hook but was dragged into a rollercoaster of a fight.

Magsayo, trained by Freddie Roach who is famously also in Pacquiao's corner, celebrated with a backflip.

Mark Magsayo, of the Philippines, gets a count from the referee after being knocked down by Julio Ceja, of Mexico, in a featherweight boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The result for Pacquiao's protégé was in danger when he sunk to the canvas after a Ceja body shot in round five.

He needed to cling onto Ceja at times to survive the most difficult moment.

But Magsayo landed a monstrous right hand which seemingly knocked Ceja out cold on his feet, before another punch sent him crashing down.

He is now unbeaten in 23 fights and is closer to a WBC featherweight title shot.

"He reminds me of myself, how we both struggled to come from nothing to a world-rated contender," said Pacquiao after Magsayo signed a promotional contract last year.

"I love his work ethic and desire to become a world champion and I will do everything to help promote Mark and make his dreams a reality."

