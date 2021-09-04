Oscar De La Hoya hospitalised with coronavirus; Vitor Belfort to fight Evander Holyfield instead

Oscar De La Hoya has been hospitalised with coronavirus and has withdrawn from his fight against Vitor Belfort next weekend in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old posted a video from his hospital bed on his social media channels to confirm the news on Friday.

The September 11 bout against former UFC champion Belfort would have marked the Hall of Fame boxer's return to the ring for the first time since 2008.

De La Hoya said he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before contracting the virus.

"What are the chances of me getting COVID?", De La Hoya said in a brief video.

I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

"I've been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my **s."

In the Twitter post, he added: "Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend.

Image: Brazilian UFC veteran Vitor Belfort was due to take on De La Hoya on September 11

"Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.

"I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe."

Image: Evander Holyfield will face Belfort next weekend

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, 58, has agreed to step in and face 44-year-old Belfort, although it is unclear whether the fight will be held in Los Angeles or moved to Florida.

Holyfield's last fight was in 2011, a TKO victory over Brian Nielsen, while De La Hoya's last professional bout was a loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.